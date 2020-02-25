Thailand imposes anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese steel products
A factory of the Thai Nguyen Steel and Iron JSC (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Thailand will impose anti-dumping tariffs ranging from 6.97 percent to 51.61 percent of cost, insurance and freight (CIF) prices on some imported steel products from Vietnam, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.
The Vietnam Trade Office in Thailand has informed the authority on Thailand's final conclusion of an anti-dumping investigation on a number of iron and steel pipes and tubes originating or imported from Vietnam including 169 HS codes.
The move aims to protect the Thai domestic manufacturing sector.
However, anti-dumping duties are exempted from the importation of related goods for production for export, goods imported for special use or goods classified as special categories.
In accordance with the Anti-Dumping Agreement, the anti-dumping duty will be applied for a maximum of five years and members can carry out any reviews every year.
Therefore, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam recommended that relevant Vietnamese exporters continue to consider participating in the reviews to ensure their rights and interests./.