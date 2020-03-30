World ASEAN nations see large numbers of new COVID-19 cases The Philippines Ministry of Health on March 29 recorded 343 more people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the highest number in a day in the country, raising the total cases to 1,418 people, including 71 deaths.

World Nine Thai airlines suspend domestic, int’l flights to contain COVID-19 Nine Thai airlines, including six low-cost ones, are suspending domestic and international flights in a concerted measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) director-general Chula Sukmanop confirmed on March 27.

World Indonesia, Malaysia witness surge in COVID-19 cases Indonesia and Malaysia have recorded a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases with more than 100 new patients confirmed in 24 hours as of March 28 noon.