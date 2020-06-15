Thailand, Indonesia plan to welcome foreign visitors
Tourists in Bangkok in March 6 this year (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – Around 1,000 foreign visitors are expected to be allowed to enter Thailand per day and the standard 14-day COVID-19 quarantine rule will be waived, according to an implementation plan to be submitted for approval of the country’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
On June 14, Thai deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said these foreigners, who at first will mostly be businesspeople and patients seeking medical treatment in Thailand, must come as part of bilateral cooperation on tourism between the nation and selected countries which have managed to contain the pandemic.
General foreign tourists will later be allowed to enter Thailand if the tourism promotion programme proves successful in terms of the transmission control, she said, adding that COVID-19 screening tests will be required both before the visitors leave their countries and upon arriving in Thailand.
This, however, doesn't mean the visitors will be able to travel freely while in Thailand as they will still be prohibited from visiting certain parts of the country and will be tracked via a smart phone application, the official noted.
Final details of the programme are being discussed by Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry, Public Health Ministry, Interior Ministry and Foreign Ministry.
Another Southeast Asian country – Indonesia – is also planning to reopen its tourism sector, which has been battered by the disease.
Spokesperson of Indonesia’s Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry’s COVID-19 Task Force Ari Juliano said in early June that strict health supervision measures will be implemented to protect visitors and prevent them from bringing the virus into Indonesia.
The country plans to open its tourism firstly for China, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Australia, which are big investors of the nation./.