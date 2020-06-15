World Thai Vietjet becomes first airline to return to Phuket airport Following the announcement of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) about re-opening Phuket International airport for domestic flight operation starting from June 13, Thai Vietjet is the first and only airline confirmed to resume operation of the route between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Phuket international airport to serve passengers demand from that date.

World Indonesia’s economy predicted to contract 3.9 pct The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has forecast that the Indonesian economy could witness a 3.9 percent contraction this year if it is hit by a second wave of COVID-19, noting that the contraction would be the first since the 1997 financial crisis.

World Thailand promotes marketing-led production strategy The Thai Ministry of Commerce has teamed up with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to drive a marketing-led production strategy, aiming to upgrade Thailand into a hub of quality agricultural products and food. ​