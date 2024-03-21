Tourists walk on Pattaya's Walking Street. (Photo: Bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is intensifying efforts to tackle the notable rise in criminal activities by foreigners, which has negatively impacted the Southeast Asian nation's tourism reputation.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has instructed the Royal Thai Police (RTP) to devise strategies and enforce measures to monitor and arrest foreign lawbreakers.



The RTP recently convened meetings to strategise and execute initiatives against foreign offenders.



Since October 1, 2023, Thai police have made 614 arrests for a variety of crimes, including thefts in tourism areas, illegal employment, traffic violations and offences related to sex.



Addressing crimes committed by foreigners is of paramount importance to the RTP, with significant cases being referred to the Immigration Bureau for potential visa cancellation.



Furthermore, comprehensive operations have been launched to eradicate such criminal activities, aiming to refurbish the tourism sector's image and bolster the security perception among visitors to Thailand./.