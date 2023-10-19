World Singapore to inspect Credit Suisse’s branch Singapore’s financial regulator will conduct an on-site inspection of Credit Suisse Group AG after at least one of its customers was charged for money laundering in a scandal that has rocked the city-state.

World Luang Prabang capitalises on local culture to develop tourism Luang Prabang province of Laos has encouraged local businesses and residents to preserve and promote traditional cultural values, turning them into outstanding tourism experiences to attract more visitors.

World Laos calls for public, private collaboration to solve economic, financial difficulties The authorities of Vientiane capital has urged the private sector to cooperate in implementing urgent measures to address economic and financial difficulties relating to inflation, rising exchange rates and foreign debt.

World Thailand’s exports to bounce back in 2024 despite risks Thai exports in 2024 are likely to rebound to growth of 3.6% from a projected decline of 2% this year, according to the latest forecast by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).