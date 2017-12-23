Meeting between Thai Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and a contingent of Japanese parliamentarians and private sector representatives (Source: NNT)



- Thai Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs has assured the public that Japan is confident about joining in an investment project with Thailand to construct a high-speed rail line in the country and that investors from Japan have also shown interest in the Chachoengsao’s Smart City project.Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak disclosed the information after receiving a contingent of Japanese parliamentarians and private sector representatives, saying that discussions did not touch on political issues as Japan has generally shown belief in the current administration. He said the visiting group called for Thai officials to care for the business sector.At the talks, an energy producer from Japan that uses para rubber in its operations indicated interest in investing in Thailand. Somkid said the remarks underlined Japan’s good ties with Thailand.On a joint Thailand-Japan high speed rail project to connect Bangkok to Chiang Mai using the Shinkansen model, Somkid said Japanese engineers are studying the planning work and could take over a year to complete their assessment. At the same time however, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation has dispatched a team to study Chachoengsao’s Smart City project and could spend more than half a year deciding whether or not to invest.Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister remarked that the Thailand-China rail project will be the Kingdom’s drive to connect internationally and that the government has been gradually approving a total up to 100 billion baht budget for the undertaking, which will be manifested in concrete investments next year.-VNA