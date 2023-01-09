Illustrative Image (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – According to Thai Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpacha, Thailand and Japan have agreed to establish a marine litter monitoring centre as part of their bilateral climate change cooperation.

Varawut made the announcement after a meeting with Hiroshi Ono, Japan’s Deputy Minister of Environment, in Tokyo on January 6 at which they discussed strategies to protect natural resources and tackle climate change.

The two sides shared experiences in tackling environmental problems, notably coastal erosion, wastewater treatment, and marine litter.

The environment ministries of both countries agreed to establish a jointly operated marine litter monitoring centre to serve as a model for the future.

The Thai minister said the two countries also agreed to exchange experience, technology and financial support in climate change operations under the framework of Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. The framework allows countries to trade emission reductions and removals with one another through bilateral or multilateral agreements. These traded credits are called Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes.

Varawut highlighted with strengthened cooperation with Japan, Thailand is moving closer to the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050./.