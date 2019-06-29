Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (Source: bangkokpost.com)

- Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha assured his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe that the national political situation has stabilised and Thai-Japanese collaboration efforts will continue uninterrupted.Thai media quoted Thailand’s deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipak on June 28 as saying that Prayut and Abe met on the sidelines of the 14th G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.During the meeting, the Japanese leader expressed his hope that a smart city initiative under the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) will be developed in a near future.Both sides agreed that Thailand and Japan should foster their collaboration in promoting sustainable development within ASEAN and across the region, said Werachon.Thailand, as the chair of ASEAN in 2019, also expressed readiness to support initiatives put forth by Japan and members of G20, particularly regarding rule-based free and open multilateral trading.According to Werachon, Prayut also urged the Japanese side to push negotiation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is expected to materialise later this year.-VNA