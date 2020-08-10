Thailand keeps interest rate unchanged at record low
The Bank of Thailand (BoT) last week decided to keep key interest rate unchanged at a record low for a second straight meeting, as widely expected, on signs of improvement in the economy after the easing of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
The Bank of Thailand (BoT) (Photo: https://www.bangkokpost.com/)
Bangkok (VNA) - The Bank of Thailand (BoT) last week decided to keep key interest rate unchanged at a record low for a second straight meeting, as widely expected, on signs of improvement in the economy after the easing of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the Bangkok Post, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the one-day repurchase rate steady at a record low of 0.50 percent, after having cut it three times this year to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on tourism and domestic consumption.
The Thai economy is forecast to contract the most on record this year, shrinking 8.1 percent, with any recovery taking as long as almost two years, according to outgoing BoT Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob. The economic damage could reach as much as 3 trillion THB because of the hit to Thailand’s growth drivers, tourism and exports.
With the policy rate hovering close to zero, the central bank is running out of conventional monetary policy space to spur the economy and boost prices as deflation sets in. The bank has said it’s studying options like large-scale asset purchases and some form of yield-curve control.
At the same time, authorities are worried about the currency’s gains, which threaten to undermine any recovery in exports. The baht has gained more than 4 percent against the dollar in the past three months, the best performer in Asian currencies tracked by Bloomberg./.