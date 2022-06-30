ASEAN Surge in COVID-19 cases unlikely in Malaysia: expert Malaysia is not likely to see an exponential spike in daily Covid-19 cases despite the possibility of facing a new wave of infection in the next few months, local media said, quoting the opinions of a virologist.

ASEAN ASEAN, UK launch dialogue partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Kingdom convened the inaugural ASEAN-UK Joint Cooperation Committee (AUKJCC) Meeting via videoconference on June 24, marking the start of a formal partnership to strengthen their long-standing ties.

ASEAN ASEAN strengthens multi-sectoral approach to disaster management The ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM) has held its 40th Meeting together with the 3rd ACDM Plus China, 3rd ACDM Plus Japan, 16th Governing Board of the AHA Centre and 1st ASEAN Disaster Resilience Platform (ADRP) meeting, aiming to enhance regional cooperation in disaster management and humanitarian assistance.

ASEAN Bus route connecting Thailand-Laos-Vietnam in discussion Thailand is discussing with Laos and Vietnam the opening of bus routes connecting popular destinations of the three countries, according to news website laotiantimes.com. ​