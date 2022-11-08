Thai Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn (left) and Lao Minister of Technology and Communications Boviengkham Vongdara at the signing ceremony. (Photo: Bangkok post.com) Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications on November 7 signed a



The accord also includes the exchange of information on achievements, progress and development plans in joint development projects to increase operational efficiency and mutual potential.



Thai Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said the MoU would deepen the partnership between the two countries based on equality, reciprocity and mutual benefits.



The two countries will organise visits and meetings as well as the exchange of technical experts, and support startups through exhibitions, training programmes, workshops and seminars, the minister affirmed.



The agreement will see the cooperation start from the date of signing for five years with an automatic extension of three years./.

VNA