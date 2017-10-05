A view of Phu Quoc issland in Kien Giang (Photo: VNA)

- Bangkok Airways recently launched a direct flight between Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok and Phu Quoc International Airport in Vietnam’s Kien Giang province.The launch ceremony on October 3 was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Nguyen Hai Bang and Bangkok Airways President Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, among others.The Vietnamese Ambassador highlighted the tourism potential of Phu Quoc, with the island designated a special economic zone.The flight route will not only boost tourism, but also facilitate trade links and investment in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.For his part, the Bangkok Airways President hailed the beauty of Phu Quoc, saying it’s Bangkok Airways second destination in Vietnam, following the central city of Da Nang.The airway’s first flight to Phu Quoc will depart on October 29, he added.Known as a tourism paradise, Phu Quoc is endowed with long, white-sand beaches and clear waters, while numerous high-end facilities have been developed to serve tourists.In the first seven months this year, Phu Quoc received nearly 1.2 million tourists, accounting for 87.5 percent of the target set for 2017, including 200,000 domestic visitors.-VNA