Thailand launches grand sale month
The Thai Ministry of Commerce has coordinated with the private sector to organise a month-long big sale campaign.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Ministry of Commerce has coordinated with the private sector to organise a month-long big sale campaign.
The “New Year Grand Sale 2020” campaign, which takes place from December 14, 2019 to January 12, 2020, is expected to help reduce the cost of living burden for low to mid-income earners by 30 percent or 21.6 billion baht.
The campaign is joined by 20,000 partner shops nationwide under 54 entrepreneurs and 52 manufacturers, according to the minister.
It will feature up to 80-percent discounts across 10 categories of products, namely food and beverage, personal care, electrical appliances, agricultural equipment, clothes, construction materials, sport equipment, cosmetics, furniture and home decoration, and tyres./.
