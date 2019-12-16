World Cambodian PM to preside over launch of Vietnam – Cambodia market Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said that he will preside over the inauguration of Cambodia-Vietnam border market in Tbong Khmum province, which was his former battlefield in 1971.

World Thailand expects to welcome 12 million Chinese tourists next year China will remain the biggest tourism market for Thailand over the next decade, with arrivals estimated to reach 12 million next year, according to Krungthai Compass Research Centre, a research unit of Krung Thai Bank.

World Lao ministry blames recent droughts on climate change The Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has attributed the recent droughts in the country to direct impact of climate change and global warming around the world.

World Cambodia, Vietnam to hold joint rescue drill Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on December 16 that Cambodian and Vietnamese soldiers will jointly hold a rescue exercise in the border area on December 18.