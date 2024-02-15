In Thailand (Photo: Internet)

Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai Government on February 14 approved a scheme to offer visitors up to 500,000 THB (14,000 USD) in medical coverage in case of accidents and pay compensation of up to 1 million THB in case of death.



The money will come from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’s budget for emergency expenses and will be used to compensate foreign tourists on a case-by-case basis during their travel in Thailand between January 1 and August 31, said minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.



The maximum coverage is 300,000 THB per person for permanent organ loss, loss of sight or permanent disability. Medical expenses will be covered according to the actual amount paid, but not exceeding 500,000 THB.



Tourists will not be eligible for the coverage if the incidents stem from their carelessness, intention to take part in any illegal activity, or risky behaviour.



To apply for the coverage, foreigners holding a tourist visa can submit documents at the provincial tourism and sports offices, or at tourist assistance centres located in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports. Applications can also be submitted via post and e-mail./.



