Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Ministry of Commerce of Thailand has cooperated with the private sector to launch a programme to provide small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with opportunities to participate in international trade fairs abroad.



The programme, titled “SMEs Pro-active,” is a collaboration between the Department of International Trade Promotion, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Trade of Thailand, the Thai National Shippers’ Council, and the Thai Banker’s Association.

The programme has provided support to over 4,000 businesses to take part in 947 events, generating over 15 billion baht (456 million USD) in economic value.



The most recent programme has been expanded to include startups and SMEs with export values not exceeding 500 million baht (15 million USD) over the past three years. Participants will be able to take part in six international product exhibitions or networking events and will receive 200,000 baht in financial support.



The programme will run from October this year to September 2021, with a budget of 500 million baht. It expects to help 700 businesses generate up to eight billion baht in exports. Those interested can apply with their affiliated trade associations.-NNT/VNA