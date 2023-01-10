Thipanan Sirichana, Thai government deputy spokeswoman.(Photo: thainews.prd.go.th)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has ranked first in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the latest Sustainable Development Report, according to Thipanan Sirichana, deputy government spokeswoman.



The kingdom scored 74.13% in the assessment of its progress towards achieving the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs), she said. Thailand came top in ASEAN for the fourth consecutive year, followed by Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.



The 17 SDGs cover areas of human development, economic development, environment, peace and justice and partnership for development and others.



According to Thipanan, Thailand performed best in poverty reduction and it was on track to obtain four SDGs, namely education quality; clean water and environmental sanitation; industrial innovation & infrastructure; and responsible consumption and production, the Bangkok Post reported.



SDGs were in line with the country’s 20-year national strategic plan, and the ranking reflected the government's and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s vision for national development.



She affirmed that the criteria and indicators are the international standards, adding that it showed that the government under Gen Prayut’s leadership is on the right path./.