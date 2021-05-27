World COVID-19 infections among children in Malaysia cause for concern COVID-19 infections among children and infants is a cause for concern as they have become the group most at risk after the elderly, Malaysia’s Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has told a press conference updating coronavirus situation in the country.

World Vietnam calls for release of Mali’s transitional leaders Vietnam calls for the safety and release of the Malian transitional government’s leaders and officials who were arrested by the military, Nguyen Phuong Tra, Minister Counsellor, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations told an UN Security Council (UNSC)’s video teleconference on May 26.

World Vietnam stresses role of comprehensive, lasting political settlement for Syria Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy emphasised the central role of a comprehensive and lasting political settlement to bring stability to Syria while attending a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on May 26.

World Russian newswire hails Vietnamese NA’s role in promoting int’l integration Russian e-newspaper Rusvesna (Russia Spring) on May 26 ran an article highlighting the role played by the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) in promoting international economic integration and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.