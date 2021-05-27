Thailand logs new daily record of COVID-19 deaths, Laos sees fewer new infections
Thailand saw a new daily record of COVID-19 fatalities on May 27 while Laos reported only four domestically infected cases in 24 hours.
A woman gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 12 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health on May 27 morning confirmed 47 more COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours, a new daily record, surpassing the previous record of 41 deaths posted one day earlier.
The country also documented 3,323 new cases, including 1,219 in prisons.
The cumulative number of infections in Thailand has reached 141,217 since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out early last year, with 920 related deaths.
More than 3 million people in Thailand have been vaccinated against the disease, including about 2 million getting the first shot and 1 million the second.
Also on May 27, the Lao Ministry of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, including four domestic infections.
A representative of the ministry told a press meeting that although the number of new community transmission cases is just a single-digit figure, Vientiane capital still has 29 “red zones” in six districts, and it is unable to predict when the latest wave of infections will end.
The official continued calling on people nationwide to raise their alertness and sense of responsibility, keep seriously complying with anti-pandemic rules, and not go outside for non-essential reasons.
So far, Laos has seen 1,895 cases COVID-19, including 1,281 recoveries and two deaths./.