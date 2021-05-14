Thailand lowers domestic tourism targets
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has downgraded its outlook for domestic tourism this year due to the economic downturn and a third wave of COVID-19.
A tourist has her body temperature checked at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has downgraded its outlook for domestic tourism this year due to the economic downturn and a third wave of COVID-19.
Accordingly, the previous goal for domestic trips was cut at the end of April to 100-120 million trips from 160 million, with tourism revenue decreased to 550 billion THB from 870 billion THB after the third outbreak ravaged tourism sentiment during Songkran.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the country needs to maintain the momentum of the 90.5 million domestic trips recorded last year with support from upcoming measures such as "We Travel Together", a hotel and airline subsidy, and "Tour Teaw Thai" (Travel Around Thailand), a co-payment scheme for tour packages.
He said the measures may start by the end of June or early July, when the outbreak is hopefully under control, and could extend to October 31, a month longer than the previous deadline of September.
The budget for the schemes comes from the emergency loan decree to help mitigate the impact of the outbreak, which needs to be cleared by the end of the year, said Yuthasak.
Thailand on May 14 reported 2,256 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths, according to the local Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)./.