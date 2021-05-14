World COVID-19 situation eases in Laos, Cambodia Laos logged the lowest number of domestic infections since April 20 and Cambodia continued to record a lower number of new cases on May 14.

World Singapore tightens COVID-19 preventive measures Singapore will further tighten its COVID-19 measures from May 16 to June 13 as it sought to control an increase in untraceable infections.

World Nepalese media praises Vietnam’s steps to limit COVID-19 impacts Nepalese newswire peoplesreview.com.np on May 12 ran an article praising Vietnam’s decisive steps to minimise both health and economic outcomes from the COVID-19 pandemic.