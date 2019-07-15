Illustrative image (Source: AFP)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai government has affirmed that it is still using the market-oriented production principle policy to stabilise the prices of rice according to the mechanism.



Farmers are asked to accept the government’s guidelines intended to solve the problems.



Deputy Government Spokesman Lt. Gen. Werachon Sukondhapatipak said on July 14 that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha takes heed of rice farmers who want the government to ensure that the prices of rice is in accordance with the market mechanism and will not cause a long-term problem leading to corruption.



He has confirmed that what the farmers want is in line with the government’s policy, especially the comprehensive rice production and marketing plan, which is aimed at balancing the demand for rice and its supply, under the principles of market-oriented production, rice price stabilisation and enhancement of rice production along with marketing efficiency that regulates the price of rice according to the market mechanism.



The PM has emphasised that throughout the year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives will pursue plans promoting rice selling and farming, reducing production costs and price risks, such as planting a variety of crops during the dry season, producing and distributing good seeds, promoting the large-scale farming system and organic rice production, while comprehensively linking the organic rice market with the GAP rice market.



As for the new government’s guidelines, the PM will take into account sustainable benefit to farmers by promoting the principle of market-oriented production, and encouraging everyone to build an income that can support themselves and their families.-VNA