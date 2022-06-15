Thailand major mobile operator joins partnership to step up 5G development
At the signing ceremony (Photo: bangkokpost)Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand's biggest mobile operator by subscriber base Advanced Info Service (AIS) has signed an agreement for comprehensive cooperation with the Chinese information solutions company ZTE.
Per the pact, AIS and ZTE plan to launch the "A-Z Center", a 5G innovation centre in Thailand. The partnership is expected to boost growth in many areas, such as the metaverse and holographics, which are scheduled to launch in the third quarter this year.
ZTE is also expected to upgrade AIS's 5G network and expand the capabilities for different industries through ZTE's specialised innovation expertise.
Somchai Lertsutiwong, chief executive of AIS, said the company wants to take the national lead in digital technologies, including 5G, which is a vital part of infrastructure to enhance the nation’s capabilities in the digital economy.
In March 2022, AIS, ZTE, and Qualcomm announced new 5G radio dual connectivity (5G NR-DC) for the first time in the world on 2.6 gigahertz and 26GHz./.