Thailand maps out third stimulus package
Thailand’s relevant agencies, including the finance ministry and central, bank are working to revise a new stimulus package in order to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic worth more than 500 billion baht (15.3 billion USD).
A woman wearing a protective face mask waits for customers in Bangkok. (Photo: Reuters)
The country already introduced two packages, the first to inject 400 billion baht into the economy and the second, worth 117 billion baht, to include cash handouts.
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana told a press conference on March 30 that he could not tell the size yet as the relevant agencies are working on it.
According to the minister, Thailand has no plans to borrow from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as its fiscal position is strong and it is able to tap other funding sources, including the fiscal budget.
Thailand's central bank expects the economy to contract 5.3 percent this year, which will mark the first shrinkage since the global financial crisis in 2009./.