World COVID-19: Philippines announces 3.9 billion USD social aid package President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte on March 30 announced that his government will launch a social relief package worth 200 billion peso (3.9 billion USD) to assist low-income households and industries seriously affected by the strict preventive measures against COVID-19.

World UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ian Gibbons have recently advised UK citizens who are living and working in Vietnam to comply with local laws and customs amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.