A child works in the fishery sector in Thailand.

(Photo: bloomberg.com)

The problem of child labour in Thailand has improved, as the Ministry of Labour continues to hold campaigns against child labour and exploitation of children.On June 11, the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare organised an event to mark World Day against Child Labour, which falls on June 12 of every year. The event featured exhibitions and activities arranged by public agencies, private development organisations, and employers and employees.Director-General of the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare Wiwat Tanghong said after presiding over the opening of this event that the child labour problem in Thailand has improved, as the country has stepped up to the fight against child labour. As a result, fewer children are being exploited and there are fewer children entering the labour market. According to a child labour study conducted by the United States, Thailand’s ranking has improved for two consecutive years.To maintain the status and improve the ranking further, the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare conducted its first ever study on child labour from July to September 2018, with collaboration from the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The ILO provided academic ideas and suggestions so that the study would be internationally accepted. The study found that economic deprivation, poverty, and unhealthy family life were the main causes of child labour.According to the study, some 400,000 children had to enter the labour market and 170,000 of the child workers did not continue their education. Many of them were 15 to 18 years old and they mostly worked in the agricultural sector. Many child workers also worked for more than 14 hours a day, which can be detrimental to their health.This study will be used for developing work policies for related agencies to protect children from exploitation and improve their quality of life in an efficient and concrete manner. – NNT/VNA