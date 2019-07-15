The water level in the Mekong river falls to the lowest level in 10 years. (Photo: bangkokpost.com)

The water level in the Mekong river on July 14 fell to the lowest level in 10 years.The water level, 2.6 metres, is about 10 metres below the spill-over point on the Mekong river bank, which is 13 metres high. The same time last year, the water was about 12 metres high.According to the meteorological station in Nakhon Phanom province, this year’s average rain volume is about 90 milimetres, much lower than the roughly 300 milimetres recorded in 2018.Besides, a long dry period during this year’s rainy season has brought a severe drought, lowering the water in the Mekong to a critical level.The drought has also caused the water level in the Mekong’s tributaries such as Nam Kam, Nam Oun and Nam Songkhram to be about 20-30 percent of their holding capacities.Without rain, the problem is certain to get worse.-VNA