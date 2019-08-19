Mekong river (Photo: www.bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – The water level in the Mekong River in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom is rising by about 60-70cm per day.



Local media reported on August 19 that the water level has risen to about 7m, or about 6m below the spill-over point on the river bank.



The water levels in the Mekong's main tributaries, including Nam Songkhram, Nam Oun and Nam Kam streams, are also rising due to the rain, relieving the water shortage from a lengthy lack of rain.



Farmers are now happy as their rice fields have survived the drought. However, the provincial authority has issued a warning for people in four districts along the Mekong River to take precautions because the rising water level could cause bank erosion and damage buildings and other structures.



The provincial office of public works and country and town planning has been instructed to step up the repair of the bike lane along the Mekong River damaged during the drought.



Pumps have been installed at many spots to drain rainwater into the Mekong to prevent flooding of business districts, farmland and communities.



Last month, the water level in the Mekong River in the province was only about 1.5m high, possibly the lowest level in almost 100 years, about 11m below the spill-over point on the river bank.–VNA