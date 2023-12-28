World Thailand readies for royal anniversary in 2024 Thailand is gearing up for a year-long celebration in 2024 to mark His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on July 28, 2024.

World Philippines confirms safety of sailors captured by Houthi force The 17 Filipino seafarers taken hostage by Yemen's Houthi rebels in November remain safe, the Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed.

World Six dead in floods in southern Thailand Floods in southern Thailand have killed at least six people and affected tens of thousands of households, authorities said on December 27.

World Thai government passes Budget Bill for 2024 fiscal year Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on December 26 that the Cabinet has approved the Budget Bill for 2024 fiscal year after many months of delay.