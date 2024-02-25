Thailand moves to attract int'l airlines to more localities
As many as 30 airlines have signed up for the four-day “Air-mazing Thailand” campaign held by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to explore the potential of selected airports and untapped destinations in the country.
The campaign, which runs from April 2 to 5, will complement the government’s policy of promoting tourism in second-tier provinces and making Thailand a global tourism hub, said Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.
She expressed her hope that international airlines will see the true potential of Thailand’s airports in the post-pandemic period and consider opening more routes to the country covering both first- and second-tier provinces.
As the three big airports of Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket are currently packed with passengers and flights, authorities aim to divide international arrivals, which should bring tourism revenue to other provinces as well as reduce congestion at airports in big cities, the minister noted.
Under the campaign, the TAT will take airline representatives on two trips to check out the airports. The first will cover Chiang Mai and U-Tapao international airports, while the second will focus on Krabi, Surat Thani, and Samui.
Ten of the 39 airports in Thailand are international, namely Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang - Chiang Rai, Krabi, Phuket, U-Tapao, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, and Samui./.