Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes.(Photo: bangkokpost.com)

The Thai Department of Disease Control (DDC) has sent a medical team to Suan Phung district in Ratchaburi province after reports of Chikyngunya virus infection of 14 visiting students and teachers from Singapore.DDC Chief Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the team would start fogging mosquitoes in targeted areas this week. In addition, local authorities would provide mosquito nets to communities as well as launching a major clean-up to eradicate water-clogged spots, known as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.The move came after DDC declared the district as high-risk after the Singaporeans tested positive for Chikungunya disease. They had visited a community in the district then developed fever, headache, body pain and vomiting. They were treated in a hospital and returned home after that.According to DDC’s statistics, more than 3,500 cases of Chikungunya, with zero deaths, have been reported so far this year. Most patients are aged 25-34 years, followed by 15-24 and 35-44.The disease can affect all ages with symptoms of skin rash and itches. After the bite of an infected mosquito, onset of illness occurs usually between 4 and 8 days but can range from 2 to 12 days. The joint pain is often very debilitating, but usually ends within a few days or weeks. Most patients recover fully, but in some cases joint pain may persist for several months, or even years.There is no antidote, but treatment is prescribed to deal with each symptom until the body builds up immunity.Chikungunya was first identified in Tanzania in the early 1952 and has caused periodic outbreaks in Asia and Africa since the 1960s.-VNA