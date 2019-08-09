Visitors in Thailand (Photo: VNA)

– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a new marketing campaign with the hope of luring 200,000 visitors from seven growing markets in Asia.The programme called “Give Me Five” is set to increase shopping among tourists from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) along with Indonesia, Malaysia and India.The TAT expected the promotion will contribute 8.5 billion baht (276 million USD) in income to the tourism sector when it finishes at the end of September.Thai Airways International and Thai Smile together with leading retailers The Mall Group, Central Group and the Ratchaprasong Business District Association offer privileges for the programme including five free kilogrammes of baggage and up to a 50 percent shopping discount.The TAT said short-haul markets where people can travel easily are its key targets.Moreover, Asian tourists tend to spend more than Westerners on souvenirs and products for themselves.The TAT will continue the campaign next year if it is a success this year.It is considering increasing the baggage weight and working with more airlines and retailers for the next campaign.The TAT also plans to partner with producers of popular products among Asian visitors and enlisting the goods in the shopping campaign for the coming high season.In 2018, Thailand welcomed a record number of tourists, 38.27 million, an increase of 7.5 percent from the previous year. It hopes to greet 42 million foreign tourists in 2020.-VNA