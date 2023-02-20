Thailand and Myanmar on February 20 reopened the Mae Sai-Tachileik border checkpoint. (Photo: nationthailand.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand and Myanmar on February 20 reopened the Mae Sai-Tachileik border checkpoint and Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge that links Thailand’s Chiang Rai province and Myanmar’s Techileik province after three years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chiang Rai Deputy Governor Somwang Boonrayong said at the reopening ceremony that the event will help boost relations between the two countries.

Initially, the border checkpoint will open from 6.30am to 6.30pm and to 9pm after one month.



Thais who want to cross the border into Tachileik must apply for a border pass at the Mae Sai district office or at the checkpoint itself, together with COVID vaccination certificate or a negative rapid antigen test./.