World Malaysia: Air passenger traffic hits record high in 2022 Malaysia's passenger traffic across all local airports operated by the Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) saw a substantial increase to 52.7 million last year from 10.72 million in 2021.

World Indonesia to set emission quotas for several coal-fired power plants Indonesia has set a target of issuing emission quotas for some coal-fired power plants within this month as a first step towards creating a mechanism for domestic carbon trading.

World Laos first in ASEAN to receive ICM accreditation for midwifery training Laos has become the first country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to be accredited by the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) for meeting criteria set by its Midwifery Education Certification Programme (MEAP).