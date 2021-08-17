World Indonesia President emphasises need to balance health, economy amid pandemic Indonesian President Joko Widodo on August 16 underlined that there was a need to strike a balance between health and economic interests amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia's largest country, Reuters reported.

World Appeal hearing against last living Khmer Rouge leader begins The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), commonly known as the Khmer Rouge Tribunal, on August 16 started a four-day appeal hearing for the case involved in former Khmer Rouge head Khieu Samphan - the last living Khmer Rouge leader to stand trial.

World German professor completes translation of Party chief’s article German professor Günter Giesenfeld and his spouse have completed the German translation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong's article, which clarifies Vietnam’s pathway to building socialism.