World Vietnam voices concern over Myanmar’s escalating violence Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, has voiced concern over the escalation of violence in Myanmar, which has killed hundreds of civilians, while attending a virtual conference of the UN Security Council on April 1.

World Indonesia arrests three more terror suspects related to Makassar bombing The Indonesian Police's anti-terror squad Densus 88 on April 1 arrested three more terror suspects with alleged links to the suicide bombing at the Cathedral Church in Makassar city, South Sulawesi province, on March 28.

World Cambodian PM signs sub-decree on restrictions in high-risk COVID-19 areas Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on March 31 issued a new sub-decree on COVID-19 prevention measures, which rolls out several restrictions for civilians and businesses, including a curfew, in areas which have a high risk of COVID-19 spread.

World RoK, Malaysia agree to expand bilateral exchanges Trade Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoo Myung-hee and her visiting Malaysian counterpart Mohamed Azmin bin Ali on April 1 agreed to expand bilateral exchanges to overcome the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, while joining hands to tap deeper into emerging industries, including eco-friendly automobiles and renewable energy.