Thailand: New TAT video to attract foreign tourists
At the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: Bangkokpost.com)Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as broadcast its latest TV commercial “Wait No More” in foreign countries under the concept of “Amazing Moments, Amazing Thailand”.
The 30-second video aims to promote Thailand as a top travel destination for foreign tourists who have been waiting to escape the stressful health situation in their home countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video portrays Thailand’s “amazingness" from dawn till dusk, from underwater to the sky, from the calmest moments to the most exciting ones, and the range of delicious Thai cuisine from street food to local Michelin Star restaurants.
The video is available online at https://youtube/9ScbUCXAOZY. Hashtagged with #ToBeConinued, will also offer more of this video series./.