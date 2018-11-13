Thai Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam (Photo: bangkokpost.com)

– Thailand’s Government has reaffirmed that there will be no more delays to the general election, with the date for the poll remaining for February 24, 2019.Thai Deputy Prime Ministers Prawit Wongsuwon and Wissanu Krea-ngam, and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda confirmed that there are no reasons to change the date of the vote, while talking to reporters after a cabinet meeting on November 13.A total of 37 political parties have registered to contest in the election, and so far the Election Council (EC) of Thailand has approved the registration of 25 of them, while the remainder will be approved by next week, said EC General Secretary Jarungwit Pumma.On November 9, Deputy PM Wissanu presented a political timeline that will lead to the general election on February 24 next year at 350 constituencies.On April 27 next year, the National Council for Peace and Order will submit a list of 250 senators for a royal approval. The new parliament will take office on May 8, 2019.The Office of the Prime Minister of Thailand said many international organizations have sent in their requests to become observers of the polls, but affirmed that the matter comes under the authority of the EC. –VNA