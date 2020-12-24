World Singapore's manufacturing output surges in November The Singapore Economic Development Board announced on December 24 that the country's manufacturing output increased 17.9 percent year on year in November, compared to a revised 0.8 percent decline in October.

World EU, Germany, France jointly fund rural infrastructure in Cambodia The European Union, Germany and France has announced a credit agreement worth 95.8 million euros (116 million USD) to Cambodia to support the Rural Infrastructure Development for Cambodia (RID4CAM) project, according to a joint press statement released on December 23.

World Thailand revises down growth outlook for 2021 The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has reduced the country's GDP growth outlook for next year from 3.6 percent to 3.2 percent, mainly due to an anticipated delay in tourism recovery.