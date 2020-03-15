The hospital has prepared a mobile clinic at its parking lot, with a ready medical team and supplies, for those who want to test if they suspect they are infected. (Source: nationthailand.com)



Bangkok (VNA) - Ramkhamhaeng Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, is offering a "drive-thru" service for Covid-19 checking at a cost of 6,500 THB (about 204 USD) from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm every day.



The hospital has prepared a mobile clinic at its parking lot, with a ready medical team and supplies, for those who want to test if they suspect they are infected. The clinic is about 150 metres from the hospital building.



Before arriving at the mobile clinic, people must register by filling the hospital’s online application form. Afterwards, they can drive through the service point for collection of samples medically from their nasal cavity and throat.



The samples will be sent to the lab, and the result will be informed online through the application provided by the hospital.



As of March 14, Thailand reported seven new coronavirus cases, bringing its total number of cases to 82./.