World Cambodia offers tax breaks to factories hit by coronavirus, EU tariff losses Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on February 24 promised to give tax breaks to garment factories hit by supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus epidemic and higher tariffs after the EU withdrew trade preferences.

World Malaysia publicises Defence White Paper for first time The Malaysian Institute of Defence and Security (MiDAS) held the Perwira Dialogue 2020 in Kuala Lumpur on February 24 under the theme “Malaysia’s Inaugural Defence White Paper: Ideas and Implementation”.

World Goldman Sachs pleads not guilty in Malaysia over 1MDB bond sales Three units of Goldman Sachs pleaded not guilty to charges of misleading investors regarding 6.5 billion USD in bond sales that the US investment bank helped raise for state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Bernama state news agency reported on February 24.