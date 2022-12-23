Rice is sold at a store in Narathiwat, a southern province of Narathiwat, a southern province of Thailand . (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has opened a genetic testing centre to improve its rice after Hom Mali (jasmine) grain was dethroned by a Cambodian rice variety at the World Rice Conference last month.

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, chief of the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) under Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce, said that the centre at Ubon Ratchathani Rice Research Centre will boost Thailand’s export competitiveness in line with the country’s rice development plan between 2020 and 2024.

The DNA testing service will help rice farmers, millers and traders ensure the authenticity of their products via rapid genetic tests at low cost.

The service aims to strengthen the international reputation of Thai rice and create an advantage amid fierce competition, he said.

Thai Hom Mali rice (Jasmine Rice) is native to Thailand and considered the pride of the nation. It was recognised with the World’s Best Rice Award 2021 for a second consecutive year. The “Jasmine” name comes from the color of its grain which is white as the jasmine flower.

From January to October 2022, Hom Mali rice exports reached 1.28 million tonnes, up 27% over the same period last year.

According to DFT, Thailand is likely to meet its export target of 7.5 million tonnes of rice this year and may even exceed the target of 8.58 million tonnes.

Ronnarong said that Iraq imported 1.3 million tonnes of Thai rice in the first 10 months of this year, helping the country's rice exports increase by 500% over the same period last year.

Thailand’s rice exports to two key markets - the US and the Philippines - increased by 25% and 44% respectively./.