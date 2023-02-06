Tourists take photos in Phuket, Thailand. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand is expected to achieve pre-COVID-19 pandemic level by the end of year, Thai Deputy Government Spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul has said, citing a projection by the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. Co.



Traisuree made the statement in the context that Chinese travel agency will on February 6 resume outbound group tours to 20 countries, including Thailand, after the East Asian country relaxed rules governing personal foreign travel at the beginning of the year.



This year, the company expects 36,896 flights from China, a 227.6% increase year-on-year, she said, adding that Thai Ministry of Transport has been monitoring airports' capacity to handle the expected rise in tourist volumes.



In related news, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha appreciates the hard work of all sides in contributing to the recovery of Thailand's tourism, said the PM's Office Minister Anucha Burapachaisri.



Another indicator of the recovery was recent figures reported by Grabtaxi of Thailand which showed a 45% growth in business in the third quarter of last year, compared with the previous quarter, he added.

Anucha also said that a decision by Qatar Airways to add three more direct flights from Doha to Phuket from the start of this month means the airline is now operating the full seven flights daily between Doha and Thailand again.



Thailand has also been voted along with Singapore and Japan to be in the world's top three destinations in Southeast Asia./.