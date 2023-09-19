World Malaysia implements high-growth, high-value initiative for agriculture The Malaysian government is taking steps to address the issue of food security through the implementation of the high-growth, high-value (HGHV) initiative for the agriculture sector.

World Indonesia accelerates completion of national logistics ecosystem A logistical system is one of the important keys to support the acceleration of the national economic growth, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has stated.

World Thailand's economy affected by global headwinds: Fitch Ratings Fitch Ratings has warned that Thailand's economic recovery could be constrained by a global slowdown while the new coalition government's economic stimulus policies could lead to higher government debt.