Thailand outlines short-term core commercial policies
Commerce Minister of Thailand Phumtham Wechayachai has committed to implementing seven core policies within his first 100 days in office.
A fruit store at Or Tor Kor market of Thailand. (Photo: Published by VNA)Bangkok (VNA) - Commerce Minister of Thailand Phumtham Wechayachai has committed to implementing seven core policies within his first 100 days in office.
Speaking after a recent meeting, he said these policies include reducing expenses, increasing income and expanding opportunities for the public while supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs); ensuring a balance between consumers, agricultural producers and business operators, allowing them to sustain their livelihoods and businesses; and implementing collaborative efforts with provincial commerce offices and commercial counsellors to enhance the export capability of SMEs.
The Thai Government will address legal barriers to trade to create a system conducive to business development, and promote a digital wallet policy to stimulate the economy that is convenient in remote areas.
It will also accelerate exports by leveraging the country's soft power and creating compelling stories for Thai products and services, while maximising the benefits of free trade agreements and fostering new economic development in the country.
In addition, the government plans to establish a matching fund through public-private partnerships to invest in high-potential startups on a global scale, according to Phumtham./.