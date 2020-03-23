World Laos celebrates Party’s 65th anniversary Streets across Laos have been decorated with national and Party flags to celebrate the 65th founding anniversary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) (March 22, 1955-2020).

World Indonesia launches pre-employment card The Indonesian government recently launched the pre-employment card for young job seekers, part of a promise of President Joko Widodo during his presidential campaign, with a budget worth 10 trillion rupiah (645.16 million USD) in 2020.

World Southeast Asian countries grapple with COVID-19 Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, Thailand and Laos have been struggling with the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has so far killed more than 14,560 people worldwide.

World Thailand further cuts basic interest rate to help economy The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has further cut its basic interest rate by 25 percentage point to the record low of 0.75 percent in an effort to buffer impact on the economy.