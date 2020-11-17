World ADB helps developing members access vaccines for COVID-19 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has allocated 20.3 million USD in technical assistance to help its developing members access vaccines for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and establish systems to enable equitable and efficient vaccine distribution.

ASEAN 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting’s preparatory meeting underway A preparatory meeting for the upcoming 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM 38) is taking place in Hanoi on November 17 and 18.

ASEAN Vietnam chairs ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) was held via video conferencing on November 17 under the chair of Deputy Defence Minister and head of ADSOM Vietnam, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh.

ASEAN ASEAN demonstrates solidarity and cohesiveness under Vietnam’s chairmanship A Malaysian expert has appreciated Vietnam’s role as ASEAN 2020 Chair with positive results obtained at the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.