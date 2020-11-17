Thailand: people invited to shop for community woven cloth at social impact fair
To add a channel for generating income for the community and to preserve local wisdom, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has cooperated with MBK Centre to organise the SET Social Impact Fair 2020, to deliver quality products directly to consumers.
Illustrative image (Photo: thansettakij)
A group of 20 hand-weaving entrepreneurs have set up booths selling cloth woven by vulnerable groups.
The Thitipawin brand is selling Saori cloth products, such as dolls and bags.
The cloth was woven by children with hearing impairments and multiple disabilities at Anusan Sunthon School for the Deaf, Chiang Mai. This has allowed the children to have extra income during their studies and to have a career after graduation.
The IndyEco brand has transformed traditional Mohom cloth of Phrae province into Mohom dyed clothing, key chains, earrings and accessories.
The products use natural dyes to dye cotton fibers and fabrics. They are soft, safe and environmentally friendly.
The Living brand sells products made with the talent and creativity of psychiatric patients, such as books, key chains, cards and cloth bags./.