- The Ministry of Culture of Thailand will hold a week of cultural and arts performances, known as Mahorasop Sompoch, to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua. The performances will be broadcast live in 170 countries worldwide.The Culture Minister, Veera Rojpojanarat, presided over a religious rite for the inauguration of Mahorasop Sompocht. The rite was performed by the Brahmin chief priest, Phra Maharajchakru Sriwisutthikun.The Culture Minister said Mahorasop Sompoch said the performances will take place from May 22 to 28 at Sanam Luang in Bangkok and designated venues in 76 provinces nationwide, as a symbol of gratitude and loyalty to His Majesty the King. The event will be broadcast live in 170 countries worldwide.The performances will take place at the central stage in Sanam Luang for seven days, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Performances will include a Khon masked dance, orchestra and folk concerts, and musical plays, with famous Thai artists, such as Thongchai McIntyre and Ranee Campen, joining the stage.On May 27, an international performance festival will be held. Ten countries will participate in this festival, namely Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, and Vietnam.On May 28, there will be a procession from the four regions of Thailand to offer floral offerings in honor of His Majesty the King.From 9:03 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., the spectacular light-and-sound show in honor of His Majesty the King will be organised.Covering an area of 2,000 square meters, the show will focus on the beauty of the Chao Phraya River and the Suphannahong Royal Barge, using special effects, such as water curtains, a 40m fountain, and over 10,000 sets of LED lights. There will also be a culture market and Thai cooking demonstrations.On the second stage, performances will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The highlights include performances by the Joe Louis Puppet Show, a Khon masked-dance, a folk theater called Lakorn Chatree, and Nang Talung from southern Thailand. – NNT/VNA