Thailand: Phuket vegetarian festival resumes after COVID-19 hiatus
Hundreds of worshippers, mainly from the local Chinese community, flocked to temples to celebrate the annual vegetarian festival on the island of Phuket in southern Thailand, which resumed this week after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bangkok (VNA) - Hundreds of worshippers, mainly from the local Chinese community, flocked to temples to celebrate the annual vegetarian festival on the island of Phuket in southern Thailand, which resumed this week after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the festival, the devotees give up meat, sex and alcohol in the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar to achieve good health and peace of mind, in a tradition that goes back 150 years.
They also pierce their faces and walk over hot coals to show respect to their gods.
The vegetarian festival originated in Amphoe Kathu town on the island about 150 years ago. It is said that when a Chinese troupe came to this area and became seriously ill, they decided to go vegetarian and proceed with the vegetarian diet, and worship rituals for the Nine Emperor Gods. Then they were cured. Since then, they have maintained vegetarianism as a way of worshiping and expressing gratitude to the gods./.
As part of the festival, the devotees give up meat, sex and alcohol in the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar to achieve good health and peace of mind, in a tradition that goes back 150 years.
They also pierce their faces and walk over hot coals to show respect to their gods.
The vegetarian festival originated in Amphoe Kathu town on the island about 150 years ago. It is said that when a Chinese troupe came to this area and became seriously ill, they decided to go vegetarian and proceed with the vegetarian diet, and worship rituals for the Nine Emperor Gods. Then they were cured. Since then, they have maintained vegetarianism as a way of worshiping and expressing gratitude to the gods./.