World Indonesia increases subsidised fuel quotas The Indonesian government has increased the quotas of subsidised fuel, Pertalite gasoline and Solar diesel, effective from October 1, to meet the community's needs until the end of the year.

World Malaysia: Financial activities, stock market remain stable Malaysia's financial system and equity market have continued to function in a sound and orderly manner without any disruption to financial intermediation, according to Malaysian Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

World Thailand's central bank optimistic about economic recovery Thailand's economic recovery is not likely to be impacted by the global economic fluctuations, Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on October 4.

World Indonesia serves over 1.7 million foreign arrivals in eight months Indonesia welcomed 1.73 million international tourists in the January–Augus period of 2022, nearly 21 times higher than that of the same period last year, according to the Statistics Indonesia (BPS).