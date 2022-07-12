ASEAN Singapore Airlines to increase flights to Japan Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced a plan to increase flight to Asian destinations such as Japan and India, considering the strong recovering demand for air travel.

World Laos - Vietnam relations increasingly intensified: Vientiane Times The July 11 issue of Vientiane Times ran an article about the Laos - Vietnam relations, which it said are increasingly intensified.

World Thailand, US bolster strategic alliance, partnership Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have signed two documents to enhance the strategic alliance and partnership between the two countries.

ASEAN New wave of COVID-19 in Singapore may peak this week The current COVID-19 wave in Singapore may reach its peak at the end of this week or even sooner, in the next one or two days, The Strait Times said, citing medical experts.