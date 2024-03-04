Thailand plans to amend surrogacy law
Thai authorities are preparing to change the surrogacy law to help foreign couples access the service in the country, according to the Department of Health Service Support.
Bangkok (VNA) - Thai authorities are preparing to change the surrogacy law to help foreign couples access the service in the country, according to the Department of Health Service Support.
As reported by the Bangkok Post, Deputy Director-General of the department Arkhom Praditsuwan said the amendment will allow foreign couples to bring in prospective surrogate mothers or choose Thai women for the role. A department committee is currently drafting the relevant regulations.
The bill will also spell out detailed methods to prevent human trafficking, he said.
The current law, formally known as the Protection for Children Born through Assisted Reproductive Technologies Act, took effect in 2015, with tough regulations to control surrogacy and a ban on its use by foreign couples.
This year, the official said, the department will also push for amendments to the act to, for example, allow women’s biological relatives aged 20-40 to donate eggs, and to permit women older than 55 to arrange for surrogacy mothers for their children.
Fertility treatment is now offered at 115 facilities across Thailand, consisting of 67 clinics, 31 private hospitals, and 17 public ones./.
As reported by the Bangkok Post, Deputy Director-General of the department Arkhom Praditsuwan said the amendment will allow foreign couples to bring in prospective surrogate mothers or choose Thai women for the role. A department committee is currently drafting the relevant regulations.
The bill will also spell out detailed methods to prevent human trafficking, he said.
The current law, formally known as the Protection for Children Born through Assisted Reproductive Technologies Act, took effect in 2015, with tough regulations to control surrogacy and a ban on its use by foreign couples.
This year, the official said, the department will also push for amendments to the act to, for example, allow women’s biological relatives aged 20-40 to donate eggs, and to permit women older than 55 to arrange for surrogacy mothers for their children.
Fertility treatment is now offered at 115 facilities across Thailand, consisting of 67 clinics, 31 private hospitals, and 17 public ones./.