World Malaysia builds national action plan to achieve energy transition targets Malaysia is drafting a national energy efficiency action plan for 2026 - 2035 (NEEAP 2.0) to continue efforts to achieve energy transition targets, its Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof has said.

ASEAN Special summit a chance for ASEAN, Australia to advance relations, commitments The ASEAN - Australia Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of their dialogue relations is considered a chance for the two sides to further enhance bilateral cooperation along with their commitments to the current ties and regional growth and success, an expert has said.

World Malaysia repatriates undocumented foreign workers​ Malaysia has launched a programme to repatriate foreign workers who have no legal papers to their home country.

World ASEAN-Australia Special Summit discusses future cooperation A special summit to celebrate 50 years since Australia became ASEAN’s first Dialogue Partner in 1974 is taking place in Melbourne city on March 4 – 6, focusing on the discussion of partnerships for the future.