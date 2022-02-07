Thailand plans to extend migrant workers’ stay to address labour shortages
The Ministry of Labour of Thailand is negotiating with neighbouring countries to allow migrant workers who complete their four-year term this year to carry on working in the country for another six months.
Passengers wear face masks to avoid COVID-19 infection at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – The Ministry of Labour of Thailand is negotiating with neighbouring countries to allow migrant workers who complete their four-year term this year to carry on working in the country for another six months.
Local media cited Boonchob Suttamanaswong, the Labour Minister's Permanent Secretary, as saying that the goal is to help businesses that rely on migrants to operate smoothly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The aim is to prevent labour shortages and ensure the working environment is safe from COVID-19 by ensuring the same staff stay with a company longer, he said after a recent meeting of the policy committee on migrant worker management.
Director-General of the Employment Department Pairoj Chotikasathien noted migrant workers normally are allowed to work in Thailand for two years but the term can be extended another two years for four years in total. After completing their terms, they need to return to their countries and resubmit requests to work in Thailand.
Last December, the Thai government signed a memorandum of understanding on labour with Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar with a view to ensuring a good balance between containing the spread of COVID-19, protecting workers’ rights, and responding to the growing demand for migrant workers
According to the Federation of Thai Industries, the country urgently needs 800,000 migrant workers to serve the manufacturing sector as well as tourism and service businesses that are struggling to deal with a labour shortage./.