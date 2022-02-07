World Indonesia to open 4,000 restaurants abroad to promote culture Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has said that the country plans to open 4,000 restaurants abroad in late 2023 and early 2024 to promote its culinary culture.

World Cambodia continues to report triple-digit Omicron infection number Cambodia reported 111 COVID-19 Omicron variant cases on February 6, the second straight day with a triple-digit increase in the number of such infections.