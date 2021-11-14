World Cambodia to lift quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has decided to lift all quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers – both Cambodians and foreign nationals – effective from November 15.

World Cambodia: All gatherings allowed without limited number of participants Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen allowed all other gatherings, in addition to wedding and religious ceremonies, without limiting the number of participants, according to the local newspaper Khmer Times.

World Malaysia strengthens COVID-19 control to revive economy Efforts of the Malaysian government to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to prove effective as a result of the cooperation of all parties as well as the implementation of effective strategies, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

World Philippines: President's longtime aide runs for president Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's longtime aide-turned-senator Christopher Go on November 13 turned to run for president in the 2022 elections.