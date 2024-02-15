Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has sought approval for the upcoming fiscal budget of 411 billion THB (11.4 billion USD), more than three times higher than the previous budget, aiming to triple incomes of farmers within the next four years.

Chantanon Wannakejohn, Secretary-General to the Office of Agricultural Economics, said on February 14 that the ministry is seeking this amount for its short-, medium- and long-term plans to increase farmers' incomes as they are the largest group of workers in the country.



According to Chantanon, the short-term plan will require 81.6 billion THB, which will be used to promote agro-tourism activities, find new markets, deal with fishery problems, solve debt issues, and tackle haze pollution.



It will also be utilised to set up plans responding to the environmental crisis, promote carbon neutrality, and curb meat smuggling, he added.



Chantanon said that an additional 1.4 billion THB will be needed for the medium-term plan, which is designed to introduce advanced farming technologies, such as precision farming systems.



For the management of free-trade agreement discussions with international partners, supporting new environmentally and economically-suitable crop plantations, and aiding the processing of crops, an extra 26.5 billion THB will be required, he noted.



A budget of 301.9 billion THB will be needed for the long-term plan to be allocated for improving water management and crop production and upgrading land titles for farmers.



Chantanon said this year's fiscal budget of 120.6 billion THB will be announced in the Royal Gazette by April while the fiscal budget for 2025 will be forwarded to the Budget Bureau and the cabinet for consideration./.