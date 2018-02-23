Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Thailand Prawit Wongsuwan (L) and Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Nguyen Hai Bang (Source: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Thailand Prawit Wongsuwan has affirmed that Thailand will continue working closely with Vietnam in national defence-security.



During a reception in Bangkok on February 22 for Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Nguyen Hai Bang, the Deputy PM welcomed joint preparations for the fourth Vietnam – Thailand Joint Cabinet meeting scheduled for the second half of 2018.



He also informed that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha will attend the Summit of Leaders of the Greater Mekong Sub-region to be held in Hanoi in March 2018.



Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan affirmed that Thailand will maintain the exchange of all-level delegations and existing mechanisms such as the national defence security dialogue and the joint working group on politics-security.



The host wished that both sides would continue working closely together to deal with illegal fishing in each other’s waters, pledging that Thailand is ready to partner with Vietnam within ASEAN framework for the sake of peace and stability in the region.



The Thai government always highly appreciates the Thai community of Vietnamese descent in the country, considering them a bridge of bilateral friendship and economic exchange, he said.



Ambassador Bang, for his part, suggested that the two nations seriously follow the principle of not allowing any individual and organisation to use one’s territory to sabotage security of the other.



He thanked the Thai government for creating favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese living in the country.



The diplomat urged Thailand to early conduct negotiations for the signing of agreements on extradition and mutual judicial assistance in criminal affairs to implement important agreements reached during Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit to Thailand in August 2017.-VNA