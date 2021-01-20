World Indonesia aims to become world's largest vannamei shrimp producer Indonesian Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono is targeting to turn the country into the world's largest vannamei shrimp producer by pushing production to 16 million tonnes annually from the current figure of below one million tonnes.

World Thailand: airlines cut flights due to reduced number of passengers At this time, those who need to travel by air to various provinces across Thailand are asked to follow announcements by the airlines because they have cut the number of flights to some provinces due to a reduced number of passengers during the COVID-19 epidemic.

ASEAN ASEAN brings about valuable experience for South Asia’s integration process The success of ASEAN has brought about valuable experience lessons for the promotion of integration in South Asia, Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi told a webinar held by The Diplomatic Society newspaper on January 18.